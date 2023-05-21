Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 8,427 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,732,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

PNC stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

