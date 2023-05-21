Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 24,457 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 143.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,061,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,793,000.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

