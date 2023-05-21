Laffer Tengler Investments Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after buying an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

