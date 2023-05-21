Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 143.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

