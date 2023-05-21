Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 1,511 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Aflac were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

AFL opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

