Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS NEAR opened at $49.62 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

