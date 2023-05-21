Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 681 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Xylem were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE XYL opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

