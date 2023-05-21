Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.00. 202,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Emily E. Pichon purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $325,889.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,889.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,756 shares of company stock worth $1,956,985 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

