Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.3% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $588.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $600.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

