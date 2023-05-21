Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $459,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 190,977 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $12,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

