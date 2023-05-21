LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Position Decreased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 2.35% of LCI Industries worth $55,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 267,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

