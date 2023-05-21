Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BWG stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
