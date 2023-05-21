Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BWG stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 152,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

