LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) One Day Volume Hits $293.56

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $293.56 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

