LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $552,348.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingTree Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingTree by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $19.60 on Friday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $253.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

