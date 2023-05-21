LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LGIH. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 128,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,046. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $126.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $473,617.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 16.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 105.8% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 78,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

