Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.60.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 550,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.