Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,702,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,712,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.