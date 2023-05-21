Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
