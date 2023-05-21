Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Bank of America

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC cut Lightspeed Commerce from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

About Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.