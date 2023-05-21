Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,342 shares of company stock valued at $987,591 in the last three months. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 68,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

