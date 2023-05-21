Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,691,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 186.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,741 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

