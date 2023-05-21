Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Tops $74.27 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $74.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,413,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,353,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00335979 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $170.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
