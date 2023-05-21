Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Tops $74.27 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $74.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,413,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,353,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00335979 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $170.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

