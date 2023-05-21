Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $71.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,460,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,424,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00336515 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $71.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
