Litecoin Price Hits $92.15 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.72 billion and $292.69 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $92.15 or 0.00339103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013380 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000668 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,966,214 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
