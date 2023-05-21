Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198,435 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $30,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 97.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $58.80. 558,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,449. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

