Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

