M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MDC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 748,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,179. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 86.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

