Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.46.
Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
