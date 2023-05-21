Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $19.55 million and $110,774.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025816 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,967.33 or 1.00054302 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000567 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95,936.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

