Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.57%.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

