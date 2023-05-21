Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.
Malibu Boats Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93.
Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.