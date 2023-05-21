Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 31.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.1% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

