Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $382.24

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 382.24 ($4.79) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.26). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 413 ($5.17), with a volume of 30,408 shares trading hands.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 382.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

Manchester & London Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -843.37%.

Insider Transactions at Manchester & London Investment Trust

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Daniel Wright bought 2,500 shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,375 ($11,743.71). 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.