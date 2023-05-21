Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,854. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

About Manitex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.