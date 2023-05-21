Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,854. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
