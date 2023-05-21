MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.59. The stock had a trading volume of 513,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.26 and its 200 day moving average is $319.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 70.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

