Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.49. 322,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,037,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,431,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after buying an additional 85,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,630,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

