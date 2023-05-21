Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.49. 322,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,037,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,431,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after buying an additional 85,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,630,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.