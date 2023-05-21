Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.91

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $9.02. Martinrea International shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 135 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Martinrea International Price Performance

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International, Inc is a global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

