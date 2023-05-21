Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $385.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.96. The company has a market cap of $365.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

