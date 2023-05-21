Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $45.34. 1,037,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,835 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,245,000 after purchasing an additional 273,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

