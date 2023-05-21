MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 101,303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

