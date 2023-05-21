McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

