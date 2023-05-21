McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $306.83.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.55. 2,371,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $228.59 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,774 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.