McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of McKesson worth $47,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,276,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $397.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.