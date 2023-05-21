Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 13,590,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,621,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.