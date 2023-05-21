Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.05. Medicine Man Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,775 shares traded.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.
About Medicine Man Technologies
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.
