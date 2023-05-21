Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercer International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.21. 397,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

