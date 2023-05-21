Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,647,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,824. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $293.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

