Meter Governance Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00008267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $37.86 million and $172,339.45 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003716 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,448,424 coins and its circulating supply is 17,114,240 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

