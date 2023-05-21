MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $22.60 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.60 or 0.00083846 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $100.77 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025816 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,967.33 or 1.00054302 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.84200788 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,170,365.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

