MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $99.46 million and $1.06 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $22.30 or 0.00082884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,908.59 or 0.99998342 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.84200788 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,170,365.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.