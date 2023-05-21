MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.