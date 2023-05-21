MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,714 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MetLife worth $41,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $51.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

